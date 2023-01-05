ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.

The Bills were encouraged after hearing uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. You can watch video of the press conference featuring McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Dane Jackson.

The media session followed Thursday’s update from physicians at UC Medical Center treating Hamlin, and the Bills’ second walk-through practice of the week.

Sean McDermott: This press conference is about Damar Hamlin who we love — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 5, 2023

Josh Allen very emotional talking about Damar Hamlin's injury from Monday night: "Being on that field…you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother, but getting positive updates eases so much of that pain and tension." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

Sean McDermott: "The job description of a coach isn't just coaching x's and o's, it's much more than that. The health and well being of your staff and players is the number one job of a coach in that situation and that includes mental health." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

McDermott: the league is so competitive but the Bengals showed amazing compassion and love — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 5, 2023

Yesterday, Damar’s father spoke with the team. His message: The team needs to get back to working to achieving the goals they set for themselves. That (and today’s uplifting update) helped to get them back into a better frame of mind. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) January 5, 2023

Sean McDermott on why the Bills should play Sunday: "I feel strongly as Mario [Damar's dad] mentioned, that this is what Damar wants and we owe that to Damar and owe that to his family." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

Dane Jackson said he's doing a lot better after hearing the positive updates on Damar Hamlin. Not only did they play college football together at Pitt, their bond goes way back as they're childhood friends both growing up near each other in Pittsburgh. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023