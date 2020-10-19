Bills themed bar in Parkville claims to have best Buffalo wings in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans gathered to watch the matchup between the powerhouse teams at Al’s Bar & Brill in Parkville Monday.

The Buffalo Bills themed bar claims to have the best Buffalo wings in Kansas City, but fans say for the Monday night matchup, the wings needed a new name.

“KC wings sounds great to me,” said Chiefs fan Teresa Slavens.

Slavens and her crew camped out in the only red and yellow colored corner of the Buffalo Bills bar.

“We obviously got the smallest corner in the bar,” said Chiefs fan and Al’s regular Steve Haselhorst.

Owner Alan Burns made a deal with some of his regulars that if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he would dedicate one part of his bar to them.

“He would not pay for the paint, I had to pay for it but he did let us paint it,” Haselhorst said.

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Burns moved to Kansas City 24 years ago and brought his love of the Bills and buffalo wings with him.

He said he could not find a decent chicken wing in Kansas City, so 11 years ago, Burns opened Al’s Bar & Grill and started serving the Buffalo delicacy.

In his bar, you can root for the Chiefs when they are playing the Bills, but there is one rule.

‘I have to kill you if you want to be served ranch with your wings,” Burns laughed. “It would just pain me to death.”

As far as what to call his buffalo wings in Chiefs Kingdom, FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien asked Burns if he had any thoughts about what to re-name them on game day. Burns responded with a resounding, “Hell no!”

For the record, our FOX4 crew at Al’s gave the wings big thumbs up, and got permission to call them Arrowhead wings just for game day.