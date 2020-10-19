Bills welcome back White, Brown for game against Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs players stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills welcomed back starting cornerback Tre’Davious White for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

White is active after a back injury kept him out of a 42-16 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday. Starting receiver John Brown is also active after missing the Tennessee game because of a knee injury.

Buffalo’s defense will be without starting linebacker Matt Milano, who will miss his second straight game with a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs are minus starting receiver Sammy Watkins, who had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Newly signed running back Le’Veon Bell is also not active. Bell signed with the Chiefs on Thursday after being cut by the New York Jets.