Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is off to a hot start in the team’s net so far this season. The veteran goalie has stopped 63 of the 65 shots he’s faced in the Blues first two games of the season. His teammates credit Binner’s efforts in their gaining three of a possible four points in their first two games. The Blues are 1-0-1 so far, losing to the Stars in a shootout and then beating the Kraken by that same 2-1 score, also in a shootout. The Blues get back on the ice Thursday night at 7:00 PM, when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction