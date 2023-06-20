KIRKWOOD — Walking about a marathon’s length in one day is a crazy feat for any person.

Doing so while golfing might be the next level.

However, Clay Smith, his brother Christian and his best friend, Daniel, were undeterred from completing their mission of golfing 100 holes in one day.

The trio golfed for a cause, the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation. Clay’s son, Ben, lives with CHARGE Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that involves extensive medical and physical difficulties. Those challenges vary from child to child.

Clay originally wanted to host a golf tournament but was intrigued by the idea of a 100-hole day of golf after watching videos of other people attempting that feat.

For more about CHARGE Syndrome, log on to the foundation’s website. And track how much money people have contributed to Clay’s cause, or donate yourself by checking out the family’s donation page.