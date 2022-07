Scooby Wright’s interception and 46 yard return for a pick six touchdown wrapped up the USFL championship for the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday night. They beat the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 to win the game played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The title game was televised nationally on Fox. The game turned out to be highly entertaining with several fourth quarter scores and the two teams trading the lead back and forth. Birmingham finished the season with a record of 11-1.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction