The top pick in this year’s NHL Draft, Connor Bedard made his pre season debut for the Blackhawks and helped them to a 2-1 win over the Blues Thursday night in Chicago.

Bedard assisted on the Blackhawks first goal coming in the second period from Philipp Kurashev’s goal making it 1-0. Robert Thomas scored for the Blues in the third period to tie that game at 1-1. But in overtime, Bedard got control of the puck, headed up ice and dished a perfect pass to Andreas Athanasiou for the game winning goal.