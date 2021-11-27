Blackhawks knock off Blues in overtime, 3-2

After trailing 2-0, the Blackhawks came back to beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime on Friday afternoon in Chicago. First period goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev gave the Blues a 2-0 advantage. The Blackhawks countered with a second period goal from Jujhar Khaira and one in the third from Brandon Hagel to send this game to overtime. Chicago scored the game winner on a 2 on 1 break with Patrick Kane feeding Alex DeBrincat for the winning goal to earn the extra point.

The Blues lost another player to injury when the Hawks Jake McCabe dished out a high hit into David Perron’s head and shoulder area. DP 57 left the game after that hit in the first period and never returned to the game.

