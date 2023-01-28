CREVE COEUR (KTVI) — Over time, there have been plenty of athletes that have overcome some difficult circumstances.

St. Louis’ own Wilma Chestnut is no different.

When she was 17 years old, Wilma was attacked by criminals and blinded while she babysat. The moment left her without her sight but undeterred. Wilma decided, in part, to use sports as her way of forging through.

One of those sports included kickboxing. After trying kickboxing because of a social media challenge, Wilma later asked Kick House Head Coach Andrea Furnace to teach a class for the visually impaired.

Now the class meets every Tuesday and helps build camaraderie with the several women that are in it.