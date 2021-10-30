Blues and Binnington shut out Blackhawks 1-0

Chicago Blackhawks’ Adam Gaudette (11) reaches for a loose puck as St. Louis Blues’ Klim Kostin (37) and Colton Parayko (55) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots helping the Blues to a 1-0 win over their rival, the Blackhawks on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The game was scoreless into the third period until Torey Krug scored his first goal of the season, coming on the power play to give St. Louis the 1-0 lead. Binnington made the single goal stand up by earning his first shutout of the season.

The Blues finish the four game homestand with a 3-1 record. It’s also their second shutout in just seven games played so far this year. Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury proved almost unbeatable in net too, making 36 saves.

The Blues take to the road and the west coast for a three game trip starting Wednesday, November 3 in Los Angeles, CA against the Kings.