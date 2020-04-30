Blues announce Furloughs and Pay Cuts

With the coronavirus pandemic on going and no revenue coming in, the St. Louis Blues announced a furlough program for its staff. The Blues have instituted a furlough program to reduce their full time staff. Everyone else will take a 20 percent pay cut in salary. That includes Blues head coach Craig Berube and his assistant coaches and Director of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong. Blues players will not participate, their contracts are guaranteed. Although players chose not to accept their final pay check of the regular season, because it affects next year’s revenue.