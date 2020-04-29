Blues Announcer Tom Calhoun using his voice for a good cause

Long time Blues public address announcer Tom Calhoun is using his voice for a good cause during the coronavirus shutdown of the hockey season. Calhoun along with the other public address announcers in the NHL are asking fans to email them announcements they want made for family and friends. It can simply be Tom announcing that person as scoring a goal or as the first star at a Blues game. Fans can also request announcements for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, etc.

Just go to Cameo.com/PAguyTom. Each announcement costs $25, but all proceeds go to the charity that Tom Calhoun picked out. Tom chose “Be the Match” the organization that helped Blues superfan Laila Anderson this past hockey season.