Blues appear headed North for NHL re-start

It appears the Blues will head north to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to resume their NHL season. Several sources have said the NHL has decided on two Canadian cities, Toronto and Edmonton to be the hub cities for the restart of hockey. Andy Strickland, hockey insider and reporter for Fox Sports Midwest says the NHL players have to vote on the NHL collective bargaining agreement which includes Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin in late July. Team training camps are scheduled to reopen on July 10.