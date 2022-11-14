Make it three straight wins for the Blues after their exciting 3-2 victory over the Avalanche on Monday night in Denver. Blues players have their mom’s with them on this current road trip and they no doubt helped them to the win over the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Blues were two men short for the final two minutes of the game and held off Colorado to get the win. Jordan Binnington stopped 45 shots to win his third straight start. After trailing 1-0 in the second period, the Blues got goals from Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad. Jordan Kyrou then scored a power play goal just 13 seconds into the third period to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead. The Avalanche scored a power play goal of their own to close the score to 3-2. Binnington and the Blues defense shut them down from there. After losing eight straight games, the Blues have definitely turned things around. They go for their fourth straight win this coming Wednesday in Chicago and yes the Blues players moms will be with them!

