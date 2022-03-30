Make it two straight wins for the Blues over the Vancouver Canucks. After winning 3-1 at Enterprise Center on Monday night, the Blues won in Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night sweeping the two game series.

Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Nick Leddy scored his first goal as a Blue to tie the contest. Down 2-1, Robert Thomas scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game again. Ryan O’Reilly scored a power play goal to make it 3-2 after two periods. Nathan Walker added an insurance goal to make it 4-2 Blues. Ville Husso stopped 21 shots to get the win in goal.

The win was big for St. Louis. They get back into third place in the Central division with 83 points, one more than Nashville (82).