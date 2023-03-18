With Jordan Binnington serving game one of his two game suspension, the Blues reached down to their Springfield AHL team and recalled goalie Joel Hofer. He helped the Blues to an impressive 5-2 road win at Washington on Friday night. Hofer stopped 32 of 34 Capitals shots. Sammy Blais added two goals, giving him six goals since his return to the Blues in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade to the Rangers. Jordan Kyrou, Kasperi Kapanen and Brayden Schenn also scored in the Blues victory. It was a 1-0 lead after one period after Blais goal just 1:54 into the contest. St. Louis then got second period goals from Kyrou, Kapanen and Blais again to up their lead to 4-0 after 40 minutes. Schenn’s empty net goal sealed the 5-2 win.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction