After falling behind 2-0, the Blues rallied for four unanswered goals to beat the Blue Jackets 4-2 in their pre season home opener on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich started the comeback with a power play goal in the second period. 28 seconds later, Robert Bortuzzo tied the game with a big slap shot. Hugh McGing made it a three goal second period and gave the Blues a 3-2 lead. Niko Mikkola added an insurance goal in the third period. With the win, the Blues are off to a 4-0 start in the pre season.

