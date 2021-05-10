Blues beat Kings 2-1 in overtime

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) works against Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Blues started off their final weekend of the regular season with a dramatic 2-1 win over the Kings on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Justin Faulk scored the game winner just 46 seconds into the OT on a great feed from David Perron. The game was a slow moving one until the third period. The Blues took a 1-0 advantage on Tyler Bozak’s fifth goal of the season. The Kings got the equalizer on a one timer shot and goal by Alex Iafallo.

Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 27 Kings shot to get the win in goal. The Blues finish up their regular season with two home games against the Minnesota Wild coming up on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Blues have clinched a playoff spot, but still don’t know who their first round opponent will be. The Avalanche and Golden Knights are battling for the top spot in the West division. The winner will play the Blues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.