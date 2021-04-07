Blues beat Knights 3-1, end 7 game losing skid

Jordan Binnington stopped 50 shots helping the Blues end their seven game losing streak by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center. Vladimir Tarasenko scored 48 seconds into the game and the Blues never trailed in this contest. Sammy Blais returned to the lineup and scored his fourth goal of the season to give the Blues a 2-0 lead still in the first period.
Jake Walman scored his first NHL goal in the third period, giving the Note a 3-0 lead. Only Nicolas Roy got a puck behind Binnington. The Blues number one goalie had his best performance of the season stopping those 50 shots.
The Blues home stand continues on Friday night when the Minnesota Wild come to Enterprise Center.