Blues beat Kraken 2-1, win again at home

St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Make it 12-0-1 for the Blues at home in their last 13 games at Enterprise Center after their 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Blues rallied with tow third period goals for the victory. Robert Thomas scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game 1-1. Pavel Buchnevich scored the game winning goal on the power play. It’s the 14th goal of the year for Buchnevich. Ville Husso stopped 31 of 32 Kraken shots to get the win in goal.

Earlier in the day, the NHL announced their rosters for the All-Star Game. The Blues Jordan Kyrou was selected to play on the Central Division team. It will be Kyrou’s first All-Star appearance.