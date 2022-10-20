The Blues are off to a 2-0 start to their season thanks to Justin Faulk’s goal in overtime. Saint Louis wins in Seattle over the Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Blues had built a 3-1 lead after one period, thanks to goals from Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Faulk.

Seattle got two second periods goals to even the game at 3-3. In the overtime period, Robert Thomas got control of the puck and got it to Vladimir Tarasenko. Instead of shooting, Tarasenko passed the puck off to Faulk who scored his second goal of the game and got the Blues the two points.

Jordan Binnington was solid in goal for the Blues making 32 saves, several of them from point blank range. The Blues early season road trip continues Saturday in Edmonton with a 3:00 PM face off against the Oilers.