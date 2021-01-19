Blues beat Sharks 5-4 in exciting Home Opener

St. Louis Blues’ Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated by teammates Colton Parayko (55) and Tyler Bozak (21) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The St. Louis Blues started their 2021 home schedule in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. It was the Blues first game at Enterprise Center since March 9, 2020.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Blues responded with four goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. The goals were scored in order by Justin Faulk, Mike Hoffman (his first with the Blues), Brayden Schenn and Faulk again.

The Sharks tied the game again with a goal in the third period, but Jordan Kyrou scored his second game winning goal of the young season to wrap up this victory for the Blues (2-1).

Approximately 300 fans were in attendance at Enterprise Center. That number included Blues players family members and selected first responders from the St. Louis area.