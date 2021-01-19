Blues beat Sharks 5-4 in exciting Home Opener

The St. Louis Blues started their 2021 home schedule in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. It was the Blues first game at Enterprise Center since March 9, 2020.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Blues responded with four goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. The goals were scored in order by Justin Faulk, Mike Hoffman (his first with the Blues), Brayden Schenn and Faulk again.
The Sharks tied the game again with a goal in the third period, but Jordan Kyrou scored his second game winning goal of the young season to wrap up this victory for the Blues (2-1).
Approximately 300 fans were in attendance at Enterprise Center. That number included Blues players family members and selected first responders from the St. Louis area.