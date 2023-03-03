SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had four assists, Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday night.

Logan Brown, Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Pitlick also scored for the Blues, who had a four-goal second period. Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for his sixth win of the season.

Alexander Barabonov had a goal and assist for San Jose. Logan Couture and Steven Lorentz also scored, and James Reimer made 17 saves in his 16th loss of the season.

The Sharks got off to a hot start just 3:50 into the game. Barabanov tucked his 12th goal of the season after Andreas Johnsson gave him an alley-oop pass. The assist by Johnsson was his first point since joining San Jose.

Couture added to that just 2:41 later after Couture blasted a one-timer over Greiss’ glove for his 21st goal.

But the Blues got it going in the second period with three goals in the first 9:30.

At 2:35, Parayko was left alone in the slot for his fourth goal of the season. Kyrou got his 26th after Buchnevich made a sweet pass from behind the net less than three minutes later to tie it at 2.

Brown scored his first goal of the season at 9:30 after Buchnevich yet again made a nice pass into the slot.

The Blues finished off their big second period with a tic-tac-toe play resulting in Schenn’s 17th goal of the season that made it 4-2.

Lorentz kept the Sharks with a short-handed goal 6:36 into the third period. It was his first career short-handed goal.

Pitlick made it 5-3 with 5:08 remaining in the third after a Sharks turnover. Kapanen capped it with an empty-net goal after Buchnevich found him on a cross-ice pass. It was Kapanen’s first goal since the Blues claimed him off waivers.