Blues beat Sharks with rookie goalie

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer catches the puck during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Rookie goalie stopped 23 shots helping the Blues to a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Thursday night in San Jose, CA. With usual backup goalie Ville Husso in Coivd-19 protocol and Jordan Binnington getting the night off after playing last night against the Kings, Hofer got the call. The 21 year old made several big saves in his NHL debut to notch his first victory.

The Blues got two goals from Brandon Saad, including one while the team was shorthanded. Other St. Louis goals came from Pavel Buchnevich, James Neal and Robert Thomas. Neal’s goal in the second period proved to be the game winner giving the Blues a 4-3 lead.

With the win, the Blues season record is 7-1-1, good for 15 points. They continue their road trip on Sunday with a game in Anaheim against the Ducks.