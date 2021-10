ST. LOUIS - Confluence Academy said it is requesting more St. Louis Metro Police Department staff on its campus for the rest of the week.

This comes after two security officers were hurt and eight juveniles were taken into custody in a fight inside the school's cafeteria Wednesday.

Lt. Keith Barrett with SLMPD said some police officers were already on campus investigating a previous assault with a student and possible staff member Wednesday around 11 a.m. He said while there, they heard about a large fight going on in the cafeteria and responded.