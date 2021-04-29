Blues beat Wild 5-4 in overtime, win 4th straight game

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, middle, is congratulated by left wing David Perron (57) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The captain comes through! Ryan O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game to give the Blues a 5-4 win in overtime over the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday night. It’s the Blues fourth straight win to strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West Division.

The Blues had built a 3-0 lead with goals from Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak and Marco Scandella. O’Reilly’s first goal of the game came in the third period on the power play and gave St. Louis a 4-2 cushion. Minnesota scored twice to force overtime. Wild super rookie Kirill Kaprizov scored in the final minute of regulation to knot the contest at 4-4 and force the overtime.

Jordan Kyrou set up the winning goal with a great long pass to O’Reilly who scored his 22nd goal of the year on a backhand shot.

The Blues now hold a five point lead over the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the West. Better news, the Blues have two more games to play than Arizona does!