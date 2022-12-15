Trailing 3-1 in the third period to the Oilers, the Blues stormed back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night in Edmonton. The game started with the Blues starting the wrong lineup resulting in a penalty. The Oilers capitalized on that error and scored a power play goal from Zach Hyman just 1:03 in the game. Jordan Kyrou evened the score with his 11th goal of the season. Edmonton recaptured the lead in the second period on Connor McDavid’s goal. The Oilers increased their lead on Kailer Yamamoto’s goal to make it a 3-1 contest. Robert Thomas scored his 7th goal of the season to cut the margin to 3-2. With just 20 seconds to play, Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game with a shorthanded goal. The game went to overtime where it appeared the Oilers had won on a Leon Draisaitl goal. But after a replay review, the Oilers were off side prior to the goal. This epic battle went to a shootout where Kyrou scored the only goal. Jordan Binnington stopped by McDavid and Draisaitl in the shootout to insure the victory. The Blues five game road trip is off to a great start! They continue their swing through Canada with a game Friday night in Calgary against the Flames.

