Over 100 blind hockey players come to St. Louis for Blues Club classic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Over 100 blind hockey players and their families from 19 different blind hockey programs in the US and Canada are playing in Maryland Heights this weekend.



The blues blind hockey club is in its fourth year and they’re hosting USA Hockey’s inaugural blind hockey classic.



John Kruszka, the director of marketing and recruitment for the blues blind hockey club, helped put the event together.



“This is the first one where we’ve reached out and we said this is the national destination. We’re doing it here at Centene which is a great facility to be able to host it and we as a club stepped up and the volunteers said well we’ll manage it if you bring us the players,” Kruszka said.



Many are familiar with ice hockey and sled hockey, but blind hockey is not as common.



It is played with a larger puck that makes noise as it moves around the ice. It is hollow, made of steel, and has eight ball bearings inside.



“When people walk into the rink, they don’t ask what sport are they playing, they’re asking why is that puck making noise,” Blues Blind Hockey Club player and co-founder Sean Borah, 25, said.



The player with the least amount of vision plays goalie with a blindfold on and the goal is 3 feet tall instead of 4 feet tall.



There is an additional rule that also helps the goalies.



“In the offensive zone, an attacking team has to make one pass between players to let the goalie have a little bit of an auditory prelude Before a valid goal can be scored,” Borah said.



The players this weekend range from early teens to over 50, and there are multiple members of the USA Blind Hockey Team in attendance as well.



13-year-old Easton Kitto traveled from Houston to play this weekend.



“I’m just doing it because I love the sport,” Kitto said.



The teams are split up based on skill level, so not all members of the Blues Blind Hockey Club will play together. There are Red, white, and blue divisions. Red being the most skilled.



Kitto is playing in the red division and is looking forward to playing with the USA players.



“I love playing blind hockey, it’s fun,” Kitto said.



The classic wraps up on Sunday. There are two teams in each division. The teams play each other four times over the course of the weekend.

