Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly wows elementary school kids with fake tooth

ST. LOUIS–The Blues are on the road this week for a West Coast swing, but that didn’t stop a Metro East elementary school classroom from getting a visit from team Captain Ryan O’Reilly.

The team said O’Reilly checked in with Stephanie Vandeford’s fourth grade class at Renfro Elementary School in Collinsville Tuesday via Zoom. Vandeford had been nominated to be one of the front line workers invited to a Blues game once they team was able to allow for a limited number of spectators, which led to Tuesday’s visit.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that Ryan would give us his time to meet with fourth graders and talk to them,” Vandeford told the team’s website. “Especially in a year that has been really hard for kids, and nothing seems normal. They’re not socializing and communicating the way they normally would, they’re not having field trips. Ryan did a great job talking to the kids, understanding what they want to see and hear.

Check out how the kids reacted when they found out how many teeth O’Reilly had lost.

Sometimes a big (toothless) grin can just make your WHOLE day!



See how Mrs. Vandeford's fourth graders reacted when Ryan O'Reilly revealed his missing tooth. https://t.co/8CCzkmkLbN #stlblues pic.twitter.com/fWBbaalscz — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 4, 2021

“I just want to say hang in there, I’m thinking about your guys. I hope I can meet you in person eventually, but have fun, listen to your teacher…thanks a lot for having me,” O’Reilly told the class.

The team says more virtual visits are on the agenda.