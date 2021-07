With the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected center Zachary Bolduc. The 19 year old played the last two seasons in Canada with Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Bolduc scored 40 goals to go along with 41 assists in 82 games in those two seasons. Bolduc is known for his great shot.

The NHL Draft continues tomorrow. The Blues will have four more draft picks to make in the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th rounds.