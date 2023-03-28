After blowing a 5-2 lead, Jakub Vrana scored 28 seconds into overtime to give the Blues a 6-5 win over the Canucks on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Vrana scored on a give and go with Brayden Schenn for the game winner. The Blues had built a 5-2 lead scoring three goals in the second period. The Canucks got the tying goal from Quinn Hughes with 54 seconds left in regulation play to send the game to overtime.

Vrana scored two goals in the contest, giving him eight since joining the Blues. Justin Faulk contributed one goal and two assists. Pavel Buchnevich added a goal and an assist. It’s the third straight game that the Blues have scored six goals.