Blues come back to beat Predators 5-3

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal scored by teammate Brayden Schenn during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

On a night the Blues retired the #44 jersey of Chris Pronger, their team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Nashvile Predators 5-3 on Monday night at Enterprise Center. The line of Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored all five of the team’s goals. Schenn and Barbashev scored two each, with O’Reilly adding a single tally. Barbashev now leads the team in goals this season with 15. Goalie Ville Husso stopped 32 shots to get the win in goal. Nashville got out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Blues responded with two goals of their own in the opening period to knot the game at 2-2. They tallied twice more in the second period to make it a 4-2 lead. After a Predators third period goal cutting the margin to 4-3, Schenn scored his second goal of the game to put the game on ice for good.

