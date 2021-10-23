Blues crown Kings 7-3 in home opener, remain unbeaten

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Make it four straight wins for the Blues to open their 2021-22 season. St. Louis is now 4 and 0 after their 7-3 win over the Kings on Saturday night in their home opener at Enterprise Center.

David Perron scored the sixth hat trick in his career to pace the Blues attack. Rookie Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal to give the Blues a 4-1 lead. The Blues power play was prolific on Saturday night scoring four of the team’s seven goals. Also scoring for the Blues in the winning contest were Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal. It’s Neal’s first goal as a member of the Blues.

This is the third time in team history that the Blues have started a season with a 4-0 mark.