The purging of the Blues roster continued on Sunday when the St. Louis Blues traded forward Ivan Barbashev to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return the Blues received forward Zach Dean, the Knights first round draft pick in 2021. Dean is still playing junior hockey and has scored 24 goals this season. Barbashev was a 2014 draft pick of the Blues. He played seven seasons in St. Louis, playing in 410 games, scoring 79 goals and adding 100 assists. Barbashev was a member of the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction