You couldn’t ask for a better playoff debut for the Blues in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. They dominated the Wild from start to finish winning game one 4-0 on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota. David Perron registered his first career hat trick in the playoffs. Goalie Ville Husso stopped all 37 Wild shots to win his first ever playoff game. The Blues scored two goals in the opening period, Perron on the power play and then Ryan O’Reilly. Perron scored another power play tally in the second period to make it 3-0, then he completed his hat trick in the third period to make it a 4-0 game.

Game two of this best of seven series is Wednesday night in Minnesota. Game 3 and 4 will be in S. Louis on Friday and Sunday.