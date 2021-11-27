Blues double up Blue Jackets 6-3

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou (25) scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

After the game, the Blues Pavel Buchnevich said they should be playing a Russian song. He made the comment while doing a post-game interview with Bally Sports Midwest analyst Darren Pang after scoring two goals in the team’s 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues also got two goals from Ivan Barbashev along with three assists from the fellow Russian Vladimir Tarasenko. Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk also scored as the Blues delivered a third straight win at home. Ville Husso was big in goal for St. Louis. stopping 24 shots. including several big saves in the second period.

The Blues homestand continues, they will host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.