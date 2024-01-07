Blues President of Hockey Operations/GM Doug Armstrong was on the Sports Final set on Sunday with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne. They discussed many topics including how hard it was for Army to fire former Blues head coach Craig Berube. They also talked about the direction of the current Blues squad under the new coaching leadership of Drew Bannister and the Blues top prospects great showing at the just completed World Hockey Championships in Sweden.

