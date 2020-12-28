Blues Doug Armstrong team update as 2021 season approaches

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The NHL announced that they will start the 2021 season on January 13th. KTVI-Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Blues President of Hockey Operations/GM Doug Armstrong on a variety of topics with the season quickly approaching.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News