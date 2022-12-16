Make it three straight wins and a 2-0 start to their five game road trip for the Blues. They beat the Flames in Calgary Friday night 5-2. Jordan Kyrou continued his hot streak scoring two goals. The Blues lit this game up in the third period scoring three goals after they led 2-1 after two period. Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring in the first period. Kyrou scored his first goal of the game in the second. Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and Kyrou scored the third period goals to put this game on ice.

Thomas Greiss started in goal for the Blues giving the red hot Jordan Binnington a night off. Greiss responded with a 40 save performance to get the win in the Blues net. It’s third third straight victory for the Blues. They have gotten back to the .500 mark for the season with a 15-15-1 record. The Blues are now just one point out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 31 points.

The Blues road trip continues on Monday, December 19th when they play the Canucks in Vancouver.