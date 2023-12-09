Make it three straight loses for the Blues after a 3-1 setback to the Blackhawks on Saturday night in Chicago. The Hawks hit the Blues with two first period goals and were never threatened in the game. The Blues lone goal came in the third period with them trailing 3-0. Oskar Sundqvist tallied a shorthanded goal.

The Blues did manage 39 shots on goal, but Chicago goalies Petr Mrazek turned aside 38 of those shots.

The defeat sends the Blues back to the .500 mark at 13-13-1 for the season. They host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night trying to end their three game losing skid.