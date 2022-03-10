Blues end losing skid, blast Rangers 6-2

St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas (18) and New York Rangers’ Adam Fox (23) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The four game losing streak is over for the St. Louis Blues. They blasted the new York Rangers 6-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center to end their slump. The Blues scored three goals in the first period, then added three more in the second to ice this game early.

Robert Thomas scored twice in the opening period, along with Ivan Barbashev. Ryan O’Reilly, Jake Walman and David Perron netted goals in the second period. Ville Husso stopped 27 of 29 Rangers shots to improve his season record at home to 10-1. Husso had a save of the year type stop in the opening period with the game 0-0. Husso made a stretched out skate save to keep the game scoreless.