Blues end losing streak, beat Sharks in shootout

The five game losing skid is over for the St. Louis Blues. The Note scored a 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks on Friday night in San Jose, CA. Down 1-0 in the third period, Tyler Bozak scored a shorthanded goal to tie the contest at 1-1. The goal came on Bozak’s 35th birthday. After a scoreless five minute overtime, the game went to a shootout. Vladimir Tarasenko scored in that shootout, so it left Jordan Binnington to make the game saving stop. Binner did on the Sharks Kevin Labanc and the Blues had a 2-1 road victory. Binnington stopped 30 of 31 shots on the night.
The Blues and Sharks play again on Saturday night in San Jose as their west coast road trip continues.