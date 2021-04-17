Blues fall out of playoff spot, losing to Coyotes

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) works against Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s western division, the Blues squandered a 2-0 lead and lost to the Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night in Arizona.

Goals by Sammy Blais and Tyler Bozak gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first period. But period two was all Arizona. They got goals from Alex Goligoski and Swansea, IL native Clayton Keller to tie the contest after forty minutes. The game winning goal went to Arizona in the third period on a deflection by Michael Bunting.

The victory for Arizona moves them one point (45) ahead of the Blues (44) and into fourth place in the West. The Coyotes have 11 games left in their season, while the Blues have 13 games remaining.

