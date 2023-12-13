ST. LOUIS – While it’s too soon to tell if a turnover of the puck or leadership behind the bench will result in winning ways for the St. Louis Blues, one thing is for certain: Coach Craig Berube was one of a kind.

“I heard about it last night before I went to bed, and I was shocked,” Tom Maurer, owner of Bobby’s Place, said. “I loved Craig Berube and I think everybody in our place felt the same way. The guy brought us a Stanley Cup, and he was rough and tough, and he was a coach that we all left in the city.”

In Valley Park, the larger-than-life coach shares something in common with Bobby Plager and Bobby’s Place Bar and Grill.

“We are well-known as a hockey bar, and we are where Bobby Plager used to plant himself at the end of the bar when he was still with us, and we bleed blue,” Maurer said.

While it was common to see former Blues great Bobby Plager at this location, on the wall hangs a picture of The Chief and the team that seems from another time.

“It’s a shame when you think about who got let go over the years since the Stanley Cup, and you know it is tough to deal with this one,” Maurer said. “Craig Berube coach is the style of hockey that St. Louis likes: rough, tough, and check hard and defensively sound, and play hard and score goals.”

Though the faces and names may change, the memories made will remain for Blues fans.