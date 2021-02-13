Blues finally beat Coyotes, 4-1

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The venue changed and so did the winner on Friday night. The Blues ended their three game losing streak to the Coyotes with a 4-1 victory in the Arizona desert.

The two teams are in the midst of a seven game series brought on by Covid stoppages of two teams they should have been playing, the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild. So the Blues and Coyotes are playing each other to keep them both on the ice and not missing any games.

The Blues won game one of this extended series, then the Coyotes won three straight in St. Louis. The teams are playing three games in four days to finish the seven game marathon.

In the Friday night contest, Justin Faulk opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period. Arizona tied the game on Johan Larsson’s goal. Faulk scored the game winning goal in the third period. Empty net goals by Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn closed out the scoring. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves to get the win in goal for the Blues.

The two teams continue their series with games on Saturday and Monday in Arizona.