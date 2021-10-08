Blues finish pre season with 7-3 win over Blue Jackets

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates with Ryan O’Reilly (90), Torey Krug (47), Mike Hoffman (68) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring his second goal of the night, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in St. Louis. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-3. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Seven different Blues players scored in their 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night at Enterprise Center to close their pre season action.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Walman and David Perron scored in the first period to get the Blues off to a great start. The Note added three more goals in the third period when James Neal, Robert Bortuzzo and Jordan Kyrou all scored to double their lead to 6-0. Tyler Bozak scored the Blues seventh goal in the third period.

The Blues now take a week to prepare for the regular season which starts on October 16, when they open their campaign on the road at Colorado.