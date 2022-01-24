Blues flame out in Calgary, lose 7-1

The Blues three game road trip ended with a thud on Monday night in Calgary with a lopsided 7-1 loss to the Flames. After Tyler Bozak’s goal to open the scoring, it was all Flames after that. Seven different Flames scored in the Blues most lopsided loss of the season. Calgary scored three times in the first period on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. They added four more goals in the second period to chase Binnington from the game. Matthew Tkachuk dished out five assists in the win. The St. Louis native continues to play well against his hometown team. Ville Husso finished up in goal for the Blues and didn’t allow a goal in the final period. The seven goals were the most allowed by the Blues in a game this season.

The two teams play again Thursday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues finish their road trip with a 2-1 record. They beat the Kraken and Canucks before this loss to the Flames.