The Blues got back in the win column with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Tied 2-2 in the third period, new Blues forward Jakub Vrana scored his first goal with his new team to give the Blues the lead for good, 3-2. Torey Krug scored his first goal in 24 games to tie the contest at 1-1 in the first period. The Blues took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Sammy Blais scored on a breakaway. Robert Thomas added an insurance goal in the third to close out the scoring at 4-2. Thomas had a goal and an assist in the victory. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 Sharks shots to get the win in net.

