Blues get back on track, thrashing Blackhawks 5-1

Five Blues players scored and Ville Husso stopped 15 of 16 shots to get the Note back in the win column, 5-1 winners over the Blackhawks on Saturday at Enterprise Center. First period goals by David Perron and Dakota Joshua got the Blues off to a 2-0 lead. Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the final minute of the second period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou padded their lead with goals in the third period finishing the scoring at 5-1.
The Blues now head out on the road next week with three games in Canada, Tuesday in Ottawa, Thursday in Montreal and Saturday in Toronto.