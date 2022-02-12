Blues get back on track, thrashing Blackhawks 5-1

St. Louis Blues center Dakota Joshua, second from right, is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Five Blues players scored and Ville Husso stopped 15 of 16 shots to get the Note back in the win column, 5-1 winners over the Blackhawks on Saturday at Enterprise Center. First period goals by David Perron and Dakota Joshua got the Blues off to a 2-0 lead. Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the final minute of the second period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou padded their lead with goals in the third period finishing the scoring at 5-1.

The Blues now head out on the road next week with three games in Canada, Tuesday in Ottawa, Thursday in Montreal and Saturday in Toronto.

