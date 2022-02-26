Blues get by Sabres 5-3

Colton Parayko broke a 3-3 third period tie to help the Blues to a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Jordan Kyrou broke out of his scoring slump with two goals and an assist. Kyrou scored two consecutive goals in the first period to build a 2-1 lead for the Blues. Tied at 2-2 in the second period, Blues defenseman Jake Walman scored just his second goal of the season to put St. Louis ahead again. Former Blues top draft pick Tage Thompson tied the contest back up again in the third period with his 21st goal of the season. Just over a minute later, Parayko scored his sixth goal of the season. It was an incredible mid air deflection of Kyrou’s shot to put the Blues ahead for good at 4-3. Brayden Schenn added an empty net goal for insurance to close the scoring at 5-3. Ville Husso stopped 35 saves in the Blues net to get the win in goal.